Uniqure (QURE) Raised to Buy at BidaskClub

Uniqure (NASDAQ:QURE) was upgraded by research analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Saturday, March 24th.

Several other research firms have also commented on QURE. Janney Montgomery Scott reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of Uniqure in a research report on Tuesday, March 20th. HC Wainwright set a $35.00 price target on Uniqure and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Uniqure from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 24th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Uniqure from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.38.

NASDAQ:QURE traded down $0.60 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $21.96. The stock had a trading volume of 227,113 shares, compared to its average volume of 341,390. The company has a market cap of $695.78, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.47 and a beta of 0.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 8.46 and a quick ratio of 8.46. Uniqure has a 52 week low of $4.72 and a 52 week high of $27.19.

Uniqure (NASDAQ:QURE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.91) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.68) by ($0.23). Uniqure had a negative net margin of 604.72% and a negative return on equity of 174.25%. The business had revenue of $2.58 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.83 million. analysts anticipate that Uniqure will post -3.21 EPS for the current year.

In other Uniqure news, insider Deventer Sander Van sold 5,985 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.53, for a total transaction of $110,902.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Matthew C. Kapusta sold 39,169 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.72, for a total value of $850,750.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 439,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,551,674.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 48,032 shares of company stock valued at $1,014,982 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of QURE. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in Uniqure by 660.1% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 532,049 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $10,423,000 after acquiring an additional 462,049 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Uniqure by 999.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 468,422 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $9,177,000 after buying an additional 425,823 shares during the period. RTW Investments LP purchased a new position in shares of Uniqure during the fourth quarter worth $7,905,000. Prosight Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Uniqure during the fourth quarter worth $5,578,000. Finally, Bogle Investment Management L P DE purchased a new position in shares of Uniqure during the fourth quarter worth $3,553,000. 42.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Uniqure Company Profile

uniQure N.V., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of gene therapies in the Netherlands. The company's principle programs include AMT-060, a gene therapy that has completed Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of hemophilia B; S100A1, a preclinical product candidate for the treatment of congestive heart failure; and AMT-130 for the treatment of huntington's disease.

