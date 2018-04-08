United Bitcoin Market Cap Hits $0.00 (UBTC)

United Bitcoin (CURRENCY:UBTC) traded up 6.1% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on April 1st. One United Bitcoin coin can now be bought for about $11.13 or 0.00159616 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Qryptos, OKEx, AEX and ACX. Over the last week, United Bitcoin has traded up 1.8% against the US dollar. United Bitcoin has a total market cap of $0.00 and $334,818.00 worth of United Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Fusion (FSN) traded up 25.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.01 or 0.00043111 BTC.

ClearCoin (CLR) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0082 or 0.00000117 BTC.

DAO.Casino (BET) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0223 or 0.00000320 BTC.

Joulecoin (XJO) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0092 or 0.00000132 BTC.

Tigercoin (TGC) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000080 BTC.

C-Bit (XCT) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Sling (SLING) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001354 BTC.

Save and Gain (SANDG) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0063 or 0.00000091 BTC.

CaliphCoin (CALC) traded down 30.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Xaucoin (XAU) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0413 or 0.00000600 BTC.

About United Bitcoin

UBTC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 22nd, 2018. United Bitcoin’s total supply is 21,000,000 coins. The official website for United Bitcoin is ub.com. United Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @United_Bitcoin.

United Bitcoin Coin Trading

United Bitcoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: AEX, YoBit, Coinnest, ACX, OKEx, Quoine, EXX and Qryptos. It is not possible to purchase United Bitcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade United Bitcoin must first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase United Bitcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Ratings for United Bitcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Bitcoin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.