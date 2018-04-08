United Security Bancshares (NASDAQ:UBFO) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, March 27th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Monday, April 9th will be paid a dividend of 0.09 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, April 19th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 6th. This is a boost from United Security Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07.

UBFO stock opened at $10.85 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. United Security Bancshares has a 1-year low of $6.95 and a 1-year high of $11.65. The firm has a market cap of $183.21, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.04 and a beta of 0.30.

United Security Bancshares (NASDAQ:UBFO) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter. United Security Bancshares had a net margin of 23.21% and a return on equity of 9.62%. The firm had revenue of $9.30 million during the quarter.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in United Security Bancshares stock. California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of United Security Bancshares (NASDAQ:UBFO) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 23,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000. California State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.14% of United Security Bancshares at the end of the most recent reporting period. 30.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “United Security Bancshares (NASDAQ:UBFO) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.09” was reported by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this story on another website, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of international trademark and copyright laws. The correct version of this story can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/08/united-security-bancshares-ubfo-declares-quarterly-dividend-of-0-09-updated.html.

About United Security Bancshares

United Security Bancshares operates as the holding company for United Security Bank, a state-chartered bank that provides a range of commercial banking services primarily to the business and professional community, and individuals in California. The company offers various deposit products, including personal and business checking accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, and time certificates of deposit.

Receive News & Ratings for United Security Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Security Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.