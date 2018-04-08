United Therapeutics (UTHR) Raised to Sell at BidaskClub

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR) was upgraded by research analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Saturday, March 24th.

Several other research firms have also commented on UTHR. ValuEngine lowered United Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Barclays reissued an “underweight” rating and issued a $105.00 price target (down from $115.00) on shares of United Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a $115.00 target price (down from $120.00) on shares of United Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised United Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 15th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price target on United Therapeutics to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. United Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $135.20.

NASDAQ:UTHR traded down $2.77 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $110.26. The stock had a trading volume of 345,297 shares, compared to its average volume of 384,252. The company has a market cap of $4,767.64, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.12 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 3.26 and a quick ratio of 3.01. United Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $106.30 and a 52 week high of $152.55.

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The biotechnology company reported $3.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.59 by $0.30. United Therapeutics had a return on equity of 24.41% and a net margin of 24.22%. The business had revenue of $464.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $420.55 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $4.12 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts anticipate that United Therapeutics will post 12.46 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Martine A. Rothblatt sold 1,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.01, for a total value of $121,011.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $136,412.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Martine A. Rothblatt sold 21,512 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.30, for a total value of $2,458,821.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 21,652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,474,823.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 152,533 shares of company stock valued at $17,120,890 in the last three months. Insiders own 7.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of UTHR. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC increased its stake in United Therapeutics by 2,725.8% during the fourth quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 324,631 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $48,029,000 after acquiring an additional 313,143 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of United Therapeutics by 14.9% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,462,378 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $216,359,000 after buying an additional 189,378 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of United Therapeutics by 28.0% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 640,475 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $76,065,000 after buying an additional 139,976 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management boosted its position in shares of United Therapeutics by 59.8% during the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 274,146 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $40,559,000 after buying an additional 102,565 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of United Therapeutics by 9.8% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 798,093 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $93,531,000 after buying an additional 71,333 shares during the period.

United Therapeutics Company Profile

United Therapeutics Corporation is a biotechnology company. The Company is focused on the development and commercialization of products for the treatment of chronic and life-threatening conditions. The Company markets and sells four commercial therapies in the United States to treat pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH): Remodulin (treprostinil) Injection; Tyvaso (treprostinil) Inhalation Solution (Tyvaso); Orenitram (treprostinil) Extended-Release Tablets (Orenitram); and Adcirca (tadalafil) Tablets (Adcirca).

