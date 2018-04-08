UnitedHealth Group (UNH) Shares Sold by Manchester Capital Management LLC

Manchester Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) by 7.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,205 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 550 shares during the quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $1,588,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. KBC Group NV raised its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 4.7% in the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 323,799 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $63,416,000 after purchasing an additional 14,672 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 2.0% in the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 489,647 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $95,646,000 after purchasing an additional 9,810 shares in the last quarter. Bainco International Investors raised its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 5.4% in the third quarter. Bainco International Investors now owns 82,676 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $16,192,000 after purchasing an additional 4,202 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 12.6% in the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 432,508 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $95,350,000 after purchasing an additional 48,565 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norinchukin Bank The raised its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 2.7% in the third quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 180,773 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $35,405,000 after purchasing an additional 4,838 shares in the last quarter. 86.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director William C. Ballard, Jr. sold 10,000 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.38, for a total value of $2,463,800.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 76,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,881,824.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Steven H. Nelson sold 14,233 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.22, for a total value of $3,276,721.26. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 18,219 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,194,378.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 77,015 shares of company stock worth $17,879,199. 0.89% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts recently commented on UNH shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded UnitedHealth Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $267.00 target price for the company in a research note on Saturday, January 20th. Goldman Sachs started coverage on UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $269.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $252.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $235.00 price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Monday, December 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $269.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $244.06.

Shares of UNH opened at $223.96 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. UnitedHealth Group has a 1 year low of $164.60 and a 1 year high of $250.79. The stock has a market cap of $216,717.81, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.77.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 16th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $2.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $52.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.57 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 21.29% and a net margin of 5.25%. The company’s revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.11 earnings per share. equities analysts predict that UnitedHealth Group will post 12.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 9th were given a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 8th. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.79%.

UnitedHealth Group Company Profile

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; and Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; and health and dental benefits.

