UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) Shares Bought by Capital Planning Advisors LLC

Capital Planning Advisors LLC raised its stake in UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) by 14.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,400 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,090 shares during the quarter. Capital Planning Advisors LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $1,852,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of UNH. Intrust Bank NA boosted its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 9,198 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,028,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 69.0% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 6,237 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $1,375,000 after acquiring an additional 2,547 shares during the last quarter. Global Financial Private Capital LLC boosted its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 13.7% during the 4th quarter. Global Financial Private Capital LLC now owns 18,386 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $4,053,000 after acquiring an additional 2,212 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 12.6% during the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 432,508 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $95,350,000 after acquiring an additional 48,565 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DE Burlo Group Inc. boosted its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. DE Burlo Group Inc. now owns 59,600 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $13,139,000 after acquiring an additional 3,150 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.79% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of UnitedHealth Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $240.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 3rd. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Friday, March 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Thursday, March 8th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Thursday, March 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $265.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Argus raised their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $244.06.

In other news, Director William C. Ballard, Jr. sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.38, for a total value of $2,463,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 76,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,881,824.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Larry C. Renfro sold 22,184 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.94, for a total transaction of $5,078,804.96. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 173,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,659,047.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 77,015 shares of company stock valued at $17,879,199. Company insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

UNH traded down $5.11 during trading on Friday, reaching $223.96. 3,231,724 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,007,180. The company has a market cap of $216,717.81, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.24, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.77. UnitedHealth Group has a twelve month low of $164.60 and a twelve month high of $250.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 16th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $2.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.09. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 5.25% and a return on equity of 21.29%. The business had revenue of $52.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.57 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.11 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts forecast that UnitedHealth Group will post 12.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 9th were given a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 8th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.34%. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.79%.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) Shares Bought by Capital Planning Advisors LLC” was originally reported by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this news story on another publication, it was stolen and reposted in violation of United States & international copyright laws. The original version of this news story can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/08/unitedhealth-group-inc-unh-stake-increased-by-capital-planning-advisors-llc-updated.html.

About UnitedHealth Group

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; and Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; and health and dental benefits.

Receive News & Ratings for UnitedHealth Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UnitedHealth Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.