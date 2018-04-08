Unitus (CRYPTO:UIS) Price Up 8.3% Over Last Week

Unitus (CURRENCY:UIS) traded 3% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on March 24th. Unitus has a total market cap of $960,561.00 and $1,169.00 worth of Unitus was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Unitus coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0205 or 0.00000291 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including YoBit and Cryptopia. Over the last week, Unitus has traded up 8.3% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7,069.20 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $401.89 or 0.05696210 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $656.81 or 0.09309450 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $117.95 or 0.01671820 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $173.75 or 0.02462730 BTC.

RaiBlocks (XRB) traded up 32.3% against the dollar and now trades at $18.58 or 0.00186028 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.41 or 0.00204310 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0650 or 0.00000922 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $42.22 or 0.00598383 BTC.

Nano (NANO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.26 or 0.00074517 BTC.

Unitus Profile

Unitus (CRYPTO:UIS) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the MultipleAlgorithms hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 28th, 2014. Unitus’ total supply is 46,785,866 coins. The Reddit community for Unitus is /r/Unitus and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Unitus’ official Twitter account is @UnitusCoin. The official website for Unitus is unitus.online.

According to CryptoCompare, “Unitus allows users to mine via the algorithm of their choice. The website however has not been working for some time. “

Unitus Coin Trading

Unitus can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit and Cryptopia. It is not presently possible to purchase Unitus directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Unitus must first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Unitus using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Ratings for Unitus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unitus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.