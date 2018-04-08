UniversalRoyalCoin Hits Market Capitalization of $0.00 (UNRC)

UniversalRoyalCoin (CURRENCY:UNRC) traded 23.2% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on April 8th. One UniversalRoyalCoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, UniversalRoyalCoin has traded 2.1% lower against the dollar. UniversalRoyalCoin has a total market cap of $0.00 and approximately $361.00 worth of UniversalRoyalCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Ixcoin (IXC) traded 11.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001671 BTC.

Altcoin (ALT) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $18.30 or 0.00258852 BTC.

MazaCoin (MZC) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000020 BTC.

BuzzCoin (BUZZ) traded down 31.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Version (V) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000030 BTC.

MAZA (MZC) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000013 BTC.

PetroDollar (XPD) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0144 or 0.00000203 BTC.

UniCoin (UNIC) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00003400 BTC.

Grantcoin (GRT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0135 or 0.00000133 BTC.

Deutsche eMark (DEM) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0156 or 0.00000221 BTC.

UniversalRoyalCoin Profile

UniversalRoyalCoin (CRYPTO:UNRC) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 8th, 2017. The official website for UniversalRoyalCoin is universalroyalcoin.com.

Buying and Selling UniversalRoyalCoin

UniversalRoyalCoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin. It is not possible to purchase UniversalRoyalCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire UniversalRoyalCoin must first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase UniversalRoyalCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

