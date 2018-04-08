Upfiring (UFR) Price Reaches $0.19 on Major Exchanges

Upfiring (CURRENCY:UFR) traded 16% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on March 24th. In the last seven days, Upfiring has traded 4.1% higher against the dollar. Upfiring has a total market cap of $2.98 million and $76,246.00 worth of Upfiring was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Upfiring token can currently be bought for approximately $0.19 or 0.00002623 BTC on popular exchanges including Cryptopia and EtherDelta.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Ripple (XRP) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00007033 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002919 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $47.69 or 0.00674431 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00014501 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0384 or 0.00000543 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014130 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.39 or 0.00175158 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.53 or 0.00035829 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.60 or 0.00050912 BTC.

Walton (WTC) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00246724 BTC.

Upfiring Profile

Upfiring’s genesis date was October 2nd, 2017. Upfiring’s total supply is 24,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 16,085,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Upfiring is /r/upfiring. Upfiring’s official website is www.upfiring.com. Upfiring’s official Twitter account is @upfiringHQ.

According to CryptoCompare, “Upfiring is an ERC20 token based on the Ethereum network. “

Buying and Selling Upfiring

Upfiring can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: EtherDelta and Cryptopia. It is not possible to purchase Upfiring directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Upfiring must first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Upfiring using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

