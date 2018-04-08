US Geothermal Inc (HTM) Receives $5.50 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of US Geothermal Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:HTM) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the six brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $5.50.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on HTM. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of US Geothermal from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Cowen downgraded shares of US Geothermal from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of US Geothermal from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th.

US Geothermal stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $5.36. 89,400 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 176,952. US Geothermal has a 12 month low of $3.11 and a 12 month high of $5.42.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HTM. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in US Geothermal by 72.4% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 25,871 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $119,000 after buying an additional 10,864 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of US Geothermal by 1.2% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 33,281 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $153,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares in the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan purchased a new stake in shares of US Geothermal in the fourth quarter worth $309,000. B. Riley Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of US Geothermal in the fourth quarter worth $345,000. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of US Geothermal by 53.9% in the fourth quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 115,534 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $399,000 after purchasing an additional 40,475 shares in the last quarter.

US Geothermal Company Profile

U.S. Geothermal Inc is engaged in the renewable green energy business. The Company, through its subsidiary U.S. Geothermal Inc (Geo-Idaho), is engaged in the acquisition, development and utilization of geothermal resources in the Western United States and the Republic of Guatemala. It operates through two segments: Operating Plants, and Corporate and Development.

