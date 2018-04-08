US Geothermal’s (HTM) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Roth Capital

Roth Capital reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of US Geothermal (NYSEAMERICAN:HTM) in a report released on Friday.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. TheStreet raised shares of US Geothermal from a d rating to a c rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of US Geothermal from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, Cowen downgraded shares of US Geothermal from an outperform rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $5.67.

Shares of US Geothermal stock opened at $5.36 on Friday. US Geothermal has a 1 year low of $3.11 and a 1 year high of $5.42.

US Geothermal (NYSEAMERICAN:HTM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 8th. The energy company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.04. US Geothermal had a negative net margin of 16.65% and a negative return on equity of 6.97%. The company had revenue of $10.50 million for the quarter.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in US Geothermal by 72.4% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 25,871 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $119,000 after buying an additional 10,864 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in US Geothermal by 1.2% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 33,281 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $153,000 after buying an additional 392 shares in the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan purchased a new stake in US Geothermal during the fourth quarter worth about $309,000. B. Riley Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in US Geothermal during the fourth quarter worth about $345,000. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in US Geothermal by 53.9% during the fourth quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 115,534 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $399,000 after buying an additional 40,475 shares in the last quarter.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This news story was first published by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this news story on another publication, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of United States and international copyright and trademark law. The legal version of this news story can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/08/us-geothermals-htm-buy-rating-reaffirmed-at-roth-capital.html.

About US Geothermal

U.S. Geothermal Inc is engaged in the renewable green energy business. The Company, through its subsidiary U.S. Geothermal Inc (Geo-Idaho), is engaged in the acquisition, development and utilization of geothermal resources in the Western United States and the Republic of Guatemala. It operates through two segments: Operating Plants, and Corporate and Development.

Receive News & Ratings for US Geothermal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for US Geothermal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.