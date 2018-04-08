USDe Reaches 1-Day Volume of $305.00 (CRYPTO:USDE)

USDe (CURRENCY:USDE) traded up 20.9% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on March 24th. USDe has a total market cap of $236,781.00 and $305.00 worth of USDe was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, USDe has traded 3.7% higher against the dollar. One USDe coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

SaluS (SLS) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47.35 or 0.00669909 BTC.

ECC (ECC) traded 17.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000013 BTC.

VeriCoin (VRC) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00006448 BTC.

PoSW Coin (POSW) traded up 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00003743 BTC.

Linda (LINDA) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000018 BTC.

HempCoin (THC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0480 or 0.00000679 BTC.

LoMoCoin (LMC) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0421 or 0.00000596 BTC.

OKCash (OK) traded 12.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001670 BTC.

Gambit (GAM) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.96 or 0.00098507 BTC.

ToaCoin (TOA) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000048 BTC.

USDe Profile

USDe is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 12th, 2014. USDe’s total supply is 1,134,236,104 coins. The official website for USDe is usde.co. USDe’s official Twitter account is @CoinUSDE.

USDe Coin Trading

USDe can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is not currently possible to purchase USDe directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade USDe must first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase USDe using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Ratings for USDe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for USDe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.