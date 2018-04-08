Vale (NYSE:VALE) Now Covered by Bank of America

Bank of America started coverage on shares of Vale (NYSE:VALE) in a research report released on Wednesday, March 28th, Marketbeat reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $16.50 target price on the basic materials company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Vale from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and raised their price target for the stock from $11.32 to $15.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $15.00 price target on shares of Vale and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vale from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 19th. Barclays set a $15.00 price target on shares of Vale and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank cut shares of Vale from a buy rating to a hold rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $12.00 to $12.50 in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $13.54.

NYSE VALE opened at $12.66 on Wednesday. Vale has a 12 month low of $7.47 and a 12 month high of $14.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.45. The firm has a market cap of $66,055.47, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.38 and a beta of 1.64.

Vale (NYSE:VALE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.13. Vale had a net margin of 16.21% and a return on equity of 16.63%. The firm had revenue of $9.17 billion for the quarter. research analysts expect that Vale will post 1.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VALE. OppenheimerFunds Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vale in the 4th quarter worth approximately $184,795,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vale by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 106,225,211 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,299,134,000 after purchasing an additional 7,698,364 shares during the last quarter. Investec Asset Management LTD grew its stake in shares of Vale by 379.3% in the 4th quarter. Investec Asset Management LTD now owns 8,309,203 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $101,622,000 after purchasing an additional 6,575,645 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vale by 43.7% in the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 20,382,633 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $249,279,000 after purchasing an additional 6,199,051 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vale by 448.5% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 6,049,489 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $73,985,000 after purchasing an additional 4,946,586 shares during the last quarter. 19.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Vale

Vale SA is a global producer of iron ore and iron ore pellets, key raw materials for steelmaking, and producer of nickel. The Company also produces copper, metallurgical and thermal coal, potash, phosphates and other fertilizer nutrients, manganese ore, ferroalloys, platinum group metals, gold, silver and cobalt.

