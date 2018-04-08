Valeant Pharmaceuticals Intl Inc (VRX) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.98 Billion

Equities analysts expect that Valeant Pharmaceuticals Intl Inc (NYSE:VRX) (TSE:VRX) will report $1.98 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Valeant Pharmaceuticals Intl’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.94 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $2.10 billion. Valeant Pharmaceuticals Intl posted sales of $2.11 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 6.2%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, May 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Valeant Pharmaceuticals Intl will report full year sales of $1.98 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $8.11 billion to $8.45 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $8.35 billion per share, with estimates ranging from $8.17 billion to $8.61 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Valeant Pharmaceuticals Intl.

Valeant Pharmaceuticals Intl (NYSE:VRX) (TSE:VRX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.18 billion. Valeant Pharmaceuticals Intl had a return on equity of 42.48% and a net margin of 27.56%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.26 EPS.

VRX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on Valeant Pharmaceuticals Intl from $17.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on Valeant Pharmaceuticals Intl from $20.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $25.00 price objective on Valeant Pharmaceuticals Intl and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 1st. ValuEngine upgraded Valeant Pharmaceuticals Intl from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, Vetr cut Valeant Pharmaceuticals Intl from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.18 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, December 4th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.30.

VRX stock opened at $15.37 on Friday. Valeant Pharmaceuticals Intl has a 1-year low of $8.31 and a 1-year high of $24.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $5,727.92, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.25, a P/E/G ratio of 0.34 and a beta of -0.28.

In other news, Director John Paulson bought 7,066,629 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $15.40 per share, for a total transaction of $108,826,086.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Schutter Richard U. De bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $15.34 per share, with a total value of $153,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 106,062 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,626,991.08. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 7,121,629 shares of company stock valued at $109,702,487 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 5.87% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VRX. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Valeant Pharmaceuticals Intl during the 4th quarter worth $142,000. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Valeant Pharmaceuticals Intl during the 4th quarter worth $200,000. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new stake in shares of Valeant Pharmaceuticals Intl during the 4th quarter worth $208,000. Keybank National Association OH purchased a new stake in shares of Valeant Pharmaceuticals Intl during the 4th quarter worth $208,000. Finally, Traynor Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Valeant Pharmaceuticals Intl during the 4th quarter worth $213,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.09% of the company’s stock.

About Valeant Pharmaceuticals Intl

Valeant Pharmaceuticals International, Inc is a pharmaceutical and medical device company. The Company is engaged in developing and marketing a range of branded, generic and branded generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter (OTC) products, and medical devices (contact lenses, intraocular lenses, ophthalmic surgical equipment, and aesthetics devices).

