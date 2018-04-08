Valeo (VLEEY) vs. The Competition Head to Head Analysis

Valeo (OTCMKTS: VLEEY) is one of 45 publicly-traded companies in the “Motor vehicle parts & accessories” industry, but how does it contrast to its rivals? We will compare Valeo to similar companies based on the strength of its risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, dividends and valuation.

Dividends

Valeo pays an annual dividend of $0.57 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.7%. Valeo pays out 26.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “Motor vehicle parts & accessories” companies pay a dividend yield of 1.7% and pay out 21.3% of their earnings in the form of a dividend. Valeo lags its rivals as a dividend stock, given its lower dividend yield and higher payout ratio.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.3% of Valeo shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 73.4% of shares of all “Motor vehicle parts & accessories” companies are owned by institutional investors. 13.8% of shares of all “Motor vehicle parts & accessories” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Valeo and its rivals gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Valeo $18.28 billion $1.02 billion 15.25 Valeo Competitors $7.88 billion $494.29 million 13.25

Valeo has higher revenue and earnings than its rivals. Valeo is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Risk and Volatility

Valeo has a beta of 1.67, indicating that its stock price is 67% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Valeo’s rivals have a beta of 1.35, indicating that their average stock price is 35% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Valeo and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Valeo N/A N/A N/A Valeo Competitors 2.32% 23.71% 5.98%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Valeo and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Valeo 0 0 0 0 N/A Valeo Competitors 255 1246 1816 80 2.51

As a group, “Motor vehicle parts & accessories” companies have a potential upside of 10.56%. Given Valeo’s rivals higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Valeo has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Summary

Valeo rivals beat Valeo on 8 of the 11 factors compared.

Valeo Company Profile

Valeo SA designs, produces, and sells components, integrated systems, and modules for the automotive sector worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Comfort & Driving Assistance Systems, Powertrain Systems, Thermal Systems, and Visibility Systems. The Comfort & Driving Assistance Systems segment develops interfaces between the driver, the vehicle, and the surrounding environment. It offers driving assistance, interior control, and connected car products. The Powertrain Systems segment provides powertrain solutions, including electrical systems, transmission systems, combustion engine systems, and electronics that are used for reducing CO2 emissions and fuel consumption. The Thermal Systems segment develops and manufactures systems, modules, and components for thermal energy management and in-vehicle comfort during various phases of vehicle use, as well as for various types of powertrain. Its products comprise thermal climate control and powertrain products, thermal compressors, and thermal front end and bus systems. The Visibility Systems segment designs and produces lighting systems and wiper systems, which support the drivers and passengers in various weather, day and night, and on-board activities. In addition, it offers a range of aftermarket products and services through Valeo Service, which supplies original equipment spares to automakers, and replacement parts to the independent aftermarket; and supplies on-board telematics mobile connectivity solutions, as well as provides air conditioning systems for buses. Valeo SA was founded in 1923 and is headquartered in Paris, France.

Receive News & Ratings for Valeo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valeo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.