Valero Energy Co. (VLO) Receives $95.13 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twenty-two analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $95.13.

Several brokerages have recently commented on VLO. Deutsche Bank reduced their price objective on Valero Energy from $98.00 to $95.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 19th. JPMorgan Chase reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $105.00 price objective (up from $99.00) on shares of Valero Energy in a research report on Tuesday, March 13th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $102.00 price objective on shares of Valero Energy in a research report on Wednesday, March 7th. Citigroup upgraded Valero Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Valero Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VLO. Independence Bank of Kentucky purchased a new stake in Valero Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $102,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in Valero Energy by 211.4% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,177 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 799 shares during the period. SWS Partners purchased a new stake in Valero Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $127,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in Valero Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $135,000. Finally, Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC lifted its holdings in Valero Energy by 300.6% in the 3rd quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 1,863 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $143,000 after buying an additional 1,398 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Valero Energy stock opened at $95.18 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.74. The stock has a market cap of $41,229.69, a PE ratio of 19.19, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.02. Valero Energy has a 12 month low of $60.69 and a 12 month high of $99.95.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $26.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.02 billion. Valero Energy had a return on equity of 10.30% and a net margin of 4.33%. The company’s revenue was up 27.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.81 EPS. research analysts forecast that Valero Energy will post 6.95 EPS for the current year.

Valero Energy announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, January 23rd that allows the company to repurchase $2.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the oil and gas company to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Valero Energy Company Profile

Valero Energy Corporation (Valero) is an independent petroleum refiner and ethanol producer. The Company’s segments include refining, ethanol and Valero Energy Partners LP (VLP). The refining segment includes its refining operations and the associated marketing activities. The ethanol segment includes its ethanol operations and the associated marketing activities, and logistics assets that support its ethanol operations.

