The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Has $151,000 Holdings in Validus Holdings, Ltd. (NYSE:VR)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in Validus Holdings, Ltd. (NYSE:VR) by 31.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,211 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 761 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Validus were worth $151,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in Validus by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 118,278 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $5,820,000 after purchasing an additional 9,700 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of Validus by 1.1% during the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 208,083 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $10,240,000 after buying an additional 2,200 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Validus by 2.9% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 316,593 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $15,580,000 after buying an additional 9,051 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Validus by 4,598.8% during the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,947 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $194,000 after buying an additional 3,863 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in shares of Validus by 11.9% during the third quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 76,324 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,756,000 after buying an additional 8,105 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.99% of the company’s stock.

Validus stock opened at $67.47 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5,361.62, a price-to-earnings ratio of -63.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90. Validus Holdings, Ltd. has a 12 month low of $41.15 and a 12 month high of $67.79.

Validus (NYSE:VR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The insurance provider reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by ($1.00). The business had revenue of $346.88 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $352.00 million. Validus had a negative net margin of 1.70% and a negative return on equity of 1.85%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.80 earnings per share. research analysts predict that Validus Holdings, Ltd. will post 4.22 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 14th. Validus’s payout ratio is currently -142.06%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Buckingham Research cut Validus from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. JMP Securities cut Validus from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Validus from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Validus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 13th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Validus in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Validus currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.80.

In other Validus news, President Kean Driscoll sold 6,875 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.78, for a total value of $321,612.50. Following the transaction, the president now owns 103,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,864,324.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael E.A. Carpenter sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.70, for a total value of $677,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 30,625 shares of company stock worth $1,926,463. Corporate insiders own 2.33% of the company’s stock.

Validus Company Profile

Validus Holdings, Ltd. provides reinsurance coverage, insurance coverage, and insurance linked securities management services worldwide. It operates through three segments: Reinsurance, Insurance, and Asset Management. The Reinsurance segment underwrites property reinsurance products on a catastrophe excess of loss, per risk excess of loss and proportional basis; and aerospace and aviation, agriculture, composite, marine, technical lines, terrorism, trade credit, workers' compensation, and other specialty lines, as well as casualty and financial lines.

