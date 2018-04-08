DSW (DSW) Rating Lowered to Hold at ValuEngine

DSW (NYSE:DSW) was downgraded by research analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, March 20th.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on DSW. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “hold” rating on shares of DSW in a research report on Monday, November 20th. Buckingham Research boosted their price target on DSW from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 20th. B. Riley restated a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of DSW in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded DSW from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating in a research note on Sunday, November 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered DSW from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.40.

Shares of DSW stock traded down $0.47 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $21.90. The stock had a trading volume of 1,631,186 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,337,910. The stock has a market cap of $1,789.53, a P/E ratio of 14.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.63. DSW has a 12-month low of $15.14 and a 12-month high of $22.78.

DSW (NYSE:DSW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 13th. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $720.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $728.46 million. DSW had a return on equity of 12.86% and a net margin of 2.40%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.20 EPS. analysts forecast that DSW will post 1.62 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP William L. Jordan sold 34,412 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.47, for a total transaction of $773,237.64. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 88,705 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,993,201.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 20.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in DSW by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 52,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,136,000 after purchasing an additional 3,443 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in DSW by 18.2% during the 4th quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 28,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $606,000 after purchasing an additional 4,366 shares during the period. Eagle Boston Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of DSW by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Boston Investment Management Inc. now owns 261,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,698,000 after acquiring an additional 4,372 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of DSW by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 168,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,600,000 after acquiring an additional 4,469 shares during the period. Finally, Sit Investment Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of DSW in the 4th quarter worth approximately $100,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.01% of the company’s stock.

DSW Company Profile

DSW Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a branded footwear and accessories retailer in the United States. The company operates through two segments, DSW and Affiliated Business Group. The company offers dresses, casual and athletic footwear, and accessories under various brands for women, men, and kids.

