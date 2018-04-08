ValuEngine Downgrades Reliv (RELV) to Hold

ValuEngine lowered shares of Reliv (NASDAQ:RELV) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Wednesday.

Shares of RELV opened at $4.81 on Wednesday. Reliv has a fifty-two week low of $3.72 and a fifty-two week high of $13.77.

Reliv Company Profile

Reliv' International, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets nutritional supplements that address basic nutrition, wellness needs, weight management, and sports nutrition. It offers 20 nutritional supplements, primarily, including Reliv Classic and Reliv NOW, which are basic nutritional supplements containing a balanced blend of vitamins, minerals, proteins, and herbs; Innergize!, an isotonic sports supplement in two flavors; FibRestore, a fiber and antioxidant supplement; and LunaRich X, a soy concentrate with elevated levels of lunasin in capsule form.

