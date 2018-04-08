ValuEngine cut shares of RLJ Entertainment (NASDAQ:RLJE) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning.

RLJE opened at $4.98 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -13.09. RLJ Entertainment has a 12 month low of $2.49 and a 12 month high of $5.24.

RLJ Entertainment (NASDAQ:RLJE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 15th. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $32.68 million during the quarter.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in RLJ Entertainment stock. Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its holdings in shares of RLJ Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:RLJE) by 43.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 80,026 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,226 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC owned about 0.57% of RLJ Entertainment worth $294,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 7.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “ValuEngine Lowers RLJ Entertainment (RLJE) to Hold” was first reported by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this news story on another domain, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of U.S. and international copyright law. The legal version of this news story can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/08/valuengine-lowers-rlj-entertainment-rlje-to-hold.html.

RLJ Entertainment Company Profile

RLJ Entertainment, Inc, a digital channel company, acquires content rights in British mysteries and dramas, urban-themed programming, and full-length motion pictures in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Proprietary Subscription-Based Digital Channels, Intellectual Property Licensing, and Wholesale Distribution.

