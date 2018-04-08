Laureate International Universities (NASDAQ:LAUR) Upgraded to Hold by ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Laureate International Universities (NASDAQ:LAUR) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Thursday, March 22nd.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on LAUR. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a buy rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of Laureate International Universities in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Piper Jaffray reiterated a buy rating and issued a $19.00 target price on shares of Laureate International Universities in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Laureate International Universities from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a buy rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of Laureate International Universities in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $17.86.

Shares of Laureate International Universities stock opened at $14.09 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2,688.68, a PE ratio of -11.74, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. Laureate International Universities has a 12 month low of $10.46 and a 12 month high of $18.96.

Laureate International Universities (NASDAQ:LAUR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 20th. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.19. Laureate International Universities had a return on equity of 7.52% and a net margin of 2.09%. The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.27 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts predict that Laureate International Universities will post 0.42 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LAUR. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Laureate International Universities in the third quarter worth about $138,000. Pitcairn Co. acquired a new stake in Laureate International Universities in the fourth quarter worth about $143,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in Laureate International Universities in the fourth quarter worth about $149,000. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Laureate International Universities in the fourth quarter worth about $238,000. Finally, PEAK6 Investments L.P. acquired a new stake in Laureate International Universities in the fourth quarter worth about $267,000. 29.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Laureate International Universities Company Profile

Laureate Education, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides higher education programs and services to students through universities and higher education institutions. It operates through six segments: Brazil, Mexico, Andean & Iberian, Central America & U.S. Campuses, EMEAA, and Online & Partnerships.

