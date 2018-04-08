Glenmede Trust Co. NA Boosts Position in Vanguard European Stock Index Fund (VGK)

Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its stake in Vanguard European Stock Index Fund (NYSEARCA:VGK) by 3.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 102,345 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,165 shares during the quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Vanguard European Stock Index Fund were worth $6,053,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard European Stock Index Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard European Stock Index Fund by 192.1% during the fourth quarter. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. now owns 1,700 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 1,118 shares in the last quarter. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. increased its position in shares of Vanguard European Stock Index Fund by 185.8% during the fourth quarter. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. now owns 2,818 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $167,000 after purchasing an additional 1,832 shares in the last quarter. Delphi Private Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard European Stock Index Fund during the fourth quarter worth approximately $185,000. Finally, IPG Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard European Stock Index Fund during the fourth quarter worth approximately $202,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VGK opened at $58.25 on Friday. Vanguard European Stock Index Fund has a 52-week low of $50.95 and a 52-week high of $63.60.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 27th were paid a $0.278 dividend. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 26th.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This story was originally reported by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this story on another site, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of U.S. & international copyright and trademark legislation. The original version of this story can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/08/vanguard-ftse-europe-etf-vgk-shares-bought-by-glenmede-trust-co-na-updated-updated.html.

About Vanguard European Stock Index Fund

Vanguard European Stock Index Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of stocks issued by Companies located in the markets of Europe. The Fund on focuses indexing investment approach by investing all, or substantially all, of its assets in the common stocks included in the FTSE Developed Europe All Cap Index.

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard European Stock Index Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard European Stock Index Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.