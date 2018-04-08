VANGUARD S&P MID-CAP 400 VALUE ETF (IVOV) Shares Sold by Advisor Group Inc.

Advisor Group Inc. reduced its stake in shares of VANGUARD S&P MID-CAP 400 VALUE ETF (BMV:IVOV) by 86.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,682 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,831 shares during the period. Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in VANGUARD S&P MID-CAP 400 VALUE ETF were worth $204,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. PFG Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of VANGUARD S&P MID-CAP 400 VALUE ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $252,000. BHK Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VANGUARD S&P MID-CAP 400 VALUE ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $268,000. Global Financial Private Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of VANGUARD S&P MID-CAP 400 VALUE ETF by 15.8% in the fourth quarter. Global Financial Private Capital LLC now owns 3,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $410,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH raised its holdings in shares of VANGUARD S&P MID-CAP 400 VALUE ETF by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 3,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $447,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of VANGUARD S&P MID-CAP 400 VALUE ETF by 14.8% in the fourth quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 4,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $490,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares during the last quarter.

BMV IVOV opened at $116.73 on Friday. VANGUARD S&P MID-CAP 400 VALUE ETF has a 12-month low of $108.97 and a 12-month high of $126.33.

