VeChain (VEN) Achieves Market Cap of $1.32 Billion

VeChain (CURRENCY:VEN) traded down 2.3% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on March 24th. One VeChain coin can now be bought for about $2.52 or 0.00035862 BTC on popular exchanges including COSS, Gate.io, HitBTC and EtherDelta. During the last seven days, VeChain has traded up 12% against the US dollar. VeChain has a total market capitalization of $1.32 billion and $50.59 million worth of VeChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Ripple (XRP) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00007075 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002922 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47.83 or 0.00681867 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00014555 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0377 or 0.00000538 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014261 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $12.24 or 0.00174441 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.53 or 0.00050295 BTC.

Walton (WTC) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00246724 BTC.

Populous (PPT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.29 or 0.00175158 BTC.

VeChain Coin Profile

VeChain’s genesis date was August 15th, 2017. VeChain’s total supply is 873,378,637 coins and its circulating supply is 524,770,505 coins. The official website for VeChain is www.vechain.com. The Reddit community for VeChain is /r/vechain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. VeChain’s official Twitter account is @Vechain1 and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “VeChain is a blockchain decentralized for products and information, building a trust-free and distributed business ecosystem based on the blockchain technology. “

VeChain Coin Trading

VeChain can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: EtherDelta, BigONE, Huobi, Lbank, Gate.io, Binance, HitBTC, Liqui, COSS, Kucoin and Qryptos. It is not possible to buy VeChain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire VeChain must first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy VeChain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

