Vedanta (NYSE:VEDL) Stock Rating Lowered by ValuEngine

Vedanta (NYSE:VEDL) was downgraded by equities research analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Friday, March 23rd.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase upgraded Vedanta from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

VEDL stock opened at $17.36 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.75. Vedanta has a fifty-two week low of $13.78 and a fifty-two week high of $21.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $13,333.72, a P/E ratio of 13.95 and a beta of 1.89.

Vedanta (NYSE:VEDL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter. Vedanta had a net margin of 7.87% and a return on equity of 19.51%. The firm had revenue of $3.85 billion for the quarter.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Vedanta by 121.7% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,550,962 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $32,307,000 after purchasing an additional 851,541 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vedanta by 36.4% in the 4th quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,484 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $465,000 after purchasing an additional 6,002 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Vedanta by 19.0% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 49,806 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $964,000 after purchasing an additional 7,952 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of Vedanta by 12.5% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 452,597 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $8,762,000 after purchasing an additional 50,396 shares during the period. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vedanta in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,081,000. Institutional investors own 4.46% of the company’s stock.

About Vedanta

Vedanta Limited, a diversified natural resources company, engages in exploring, extracting, and processing minerals, and oil and gas in India. It produces oil and gas, zinc, lead, silver, copper, iron ore, and aluminum. The company also operates 600 megawatts of thermal coal based power facility in the State of Odisha; and 274 megawatts of wind power plants.

