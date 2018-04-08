BidaskClub Upgrades Vera Bradley (NASDAQ:VRA) to “Buy”

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Vera Bradley (NASDAQ:VRA) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Thursday, March 22nd.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Robert W. Baird set a $11.00 price target on Vera Bradley and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 14th. Cowen set a $10.00 price target on Vera Bradley and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Vera Bradley from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $10.40.

Shares of NASDAQ:VRA opened at $10.88 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $387.88, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.13, a P/E/G ratio of 5.29 and a beta of 0.66. Vera Bradley has a 12-month low of $6.99 and a 12-month high of $12.83.

Vera Bradley (NASDAQ:VRA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 14th. The textile maker reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.01. Vera Bradley had a return on equity of 7.66% and a net margin of 1.54%. The business had revenue of $132.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $130.02 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.28 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts predict that Vera Bradley will post 0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder James Bradley Byrne sold 1,232,605 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.73, for a total transaction of $11,993,246.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert J. Hall sold 1,200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.73, for a total value of $11,676,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 63,593 shares in the company, valued at approximately $618,759.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 39.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VRA. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in Vera Bradley by 62.1% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,959,900 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $26,077,000 after purchasing an additional 1,133,407 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Vera Bradley during the 3rd quarter worth about $3,528,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Vera Bradley by 13.6% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,530,562 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $22,294,000 after purchasing an additional 303,858 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP increased its holdings in Vera Bradley by 205.6% during the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 227,837 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,775,000 after purchasing an additional 153,278 shares during the period. Finally, AXA increased its holdings in Vera Bradley by 112.0% during the 4th quarter. AXA now owns 275,959 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $3,361,000 after purchasing an additional 145,800 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 62.58% of the company’s stock.

About Vera Bradley

Vera Bradley, Inc (Vera Bradley) is a designer of women’s handbags, accessories, luggage and travel items, eyewear, and stationery and gifts. The Company’s segments include Direct and Indirect. The Company offers various products, including bags, travel, home and accessories. Its accessories include fashion accessories, such as wallets, eyeglass cases, jewelry, and scarves and various technology accessories.

