Verde Servicos Internacionais S.A. Sells 7,362 Shares of Facebook, Inc. (FB)

Verde Servicos Internacionais S.A. trimmed its stake in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 11.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 57,177 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 7,362 shares during the quarter. Facebook accounts for 1.8% of Verde Servicos Internacionais S.A.’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Verde Servicos Internacionais S.A.’s holdings in Facebook were worth $10,089,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Beach Investment Management LLC. raised its stake in shares of Facebook by 999.7% in the second quarter. Beach Investment Management LLC. now owns 121,630 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $18,364,000 after acquiring an additional 110,570 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Trust Co raised its position in Facebook by 26.7% in the 2nd quarter. Heritage Trust Co now owns 10,203 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,540,000 after purchasing an additional 2,148 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. raised its position in Facebook by 45.7% in the 2nd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 2,214,188 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $334,298,000 after purchasing an additional 694,820 shares during the last quarter. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC raised its position in Facebook by 26.7% in the 2nd quarter. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC now owns 9,500 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,434,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services raised its position in Facebook by 14.4% in the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 3,422 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $517,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares during the last quarter. 58.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo restated a “buy” rating and issued a $230.00 price objective on shares of Facebook in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Facebook from $230.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Facebook from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 3rd. ValuEngine cut shares of Facebook from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, April 2nd. Finally, Pivotal Research restated a “sell” rating and issued a $138.00 price objective (down previously from $152.00) on shares of Facebook in a research report on Monday, April 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, forty have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $212.78.

Shares of FB stock opened at $157.20 on Friday. Facebook, Inc. has a 12-month low of $138.81 and a 12-month high of $195.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $456,666.00, a PE ratio of 25.56, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 0.79.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The social networking company reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.24. Facebook had a net margin of 39.16% and a return on equity of 26.49%. The company had revenue of $12.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.58 billion. sell-side analysts expect that Facebook, Inc. will post 7.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP David B. Fischer sold 5,587 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.66, for a total value of $1,048,456.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael Todd Schroepfer sold 38,017 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.83, for a total transaction of $7,140,733.11. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 381,521 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $71,661,089.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 6,520,955 shares of company stock valued at $1,148,179,674 in the last three months. 17.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Facebook, Inc is focused on building products that enable people to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers and other surfaces. The Company’s products include Facebook, Instagram, Messenger, WhatsApp and Oculus. Facebook enables people to connect, share, discover and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers.

