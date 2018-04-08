VEREIT (NYSE:VER) Shares Bought by Jefferies Group LLC

Jefferies Group LLC boosted its position in shares of VEREIT (NYSE:VER) by 45.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 51,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,860 shares during the quarter. Jefferies Group LLC’s holdings in VEREIT were worth $397,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in VEREIT by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,429,330 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $20,139,000 after acquiring an additional 190,499 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in VEREIT by 47.6% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,625,937 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,168,000 after acquiring an additional 1,169,067 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in VEREIT by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 2,159,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $17,898,000 after acquiring an additional 53,000 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in VEREIT by 38.6% during the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 1,971,367 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,357,000 after acquiring an additional 549,140 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in VEREIT by 18.0% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 107,570 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $892,000 after acquiring an additional 16,437 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.13% of the company’s stock.

VER stock opened at $6.85 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $6,761.63, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.79 and a beta of 0.56. VEREIT has a 1 year low of $6.62 and a 1 year high of $8.94.

VEREIT (NYSE:VER) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $316.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $284.78 million. VEREIT had a return on equity of 0.75% and a net margin of 2.38%. VEREIT’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.18 EPS. equities analysts forecast that VEREIT will post 0.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 30th will be given a dividend of $0.138 per share. This represents a $0.55 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 28th. VEREIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 78.57%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on VER shares. ValuEngine cut VEREIT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, December 31st. Zacks Investment Research cut VEREIT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, January 13th. JMP Securities reduced their price target on VEREIT from $9.50 to $9.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Mizuho reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $7.00 price target on shares of VEREIT in a research report on Friday, March 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. VEREIT presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.56.

About VEREIT

VEREIT is a full-service real estate operating company which owns and manages one of the largest portfolios of single-tenant commercial properties in the U.S. The Company has a total asset book value of $14.7 billion including approximately 4,100 properties and 94.4 million square feet. VEREIT's business model provides equity capital to creditworthy corporations in return for long-term leases on their properties.

