VEREIT (VER) Receives Daily Media Impact Score of 0.24

Media headlines about VEREIT (NYSE:VER) have been trending somewhat positive recently, according to Accern Sentiment. The research firm identifies positive and negative media coverage by reviewing more than 20 million blog and news sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. VEREIT earned a news sentiment score of 0.24 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned media headlines about the financial services provider an impact score of 45.7203696679135 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the next few days.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Mizuho reissued a “hold” rating and set a $7.00 target price on shares of VEREIT in a research report on Friday, March 2nd. JMP Securities cut their price objective on shares of VEREIT from $9.50 to $9.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of VEREIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of VEREIT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.56.

Shares of VER traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $6.85. The stock had a trading volume of 8,735,113 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,511,185. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.33. VEREIT has a fifty-two week low of $6.62 and a fifty-two week high of $8.94. The stock has a market cap of $6,673.94, a P/E ratio of 9.79 and a beta of 0.56.

VEREIT (NYSE:VER) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $316.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $284.78 million. VEREIT had a net margin of 2.38% and a return on equity of 0.75%. The business’s revenue was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.18 EPS. equities analysts expect that VEREIT will post 0.7 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 16th. Investors of record on Friday, March 30th will be issued a $0.138 dividend. This represents a $0.55 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 28th. VEREIT’s payout ratio is presently 78.57%.

About VEREIT

VEREIT is a full-service real estate operating company which owns and manages one of the largest portfolios of single-tenant commercial properties in the U.S. The Company has a total asset book value of $14.7 billion including approximately 4,100 properties and 94.4 million square feet. VEREIT's business model provides equity capital to creditworthy corporations in return for long-term leases on their properties.

