Verify (CRED) Price Reaches $0.17

Verify (CURRENCY:CRED) traded 11.2% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 6:00 AM ET on March 24th. One Verify token can now be purchased for approximately $0.17 or 0.00002407 BTC on exchanges including YoBit, Token Store and EtherDelta. Over the last week, Verify has traded 5.3% lower against the dollar. Verify has a total market capitalization of $2.25 million and $1,447.00 worth of Verify was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Ripple (XRP) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00007026 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002894 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $47.23 or 0.00673941 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00014667 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0372 or 0.00000531 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014263 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $12.36 or 0.00176411 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00035766 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.59 or 0.00051279 BTC.

Walton (WTC) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00246724 BTC.

About Verify

Verify launched on December 5th, 2017. Verify’s total supply is 29,997,543 tokens and its circulating supply is 13,308,864 tokens. The Reddit community for Verify is /r/verifyas and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Verify’s official Twitter account is @verif_yas and its Facebook page is accessible here. Verify’s official website is verify.as.

According to CryptoCompare, “Verify is a distributed reputation protocol built for eCommerce. It monitors and continually updates the reputation of the various parties involved in a transaction. This results in a public, provably valid reputation record for buyers and sellers as rated by their counterparties. Finally, this reputation data is used in various ways to incentivize reputed sellers and buyers to continue using the Verify protocol. CRED is an ECR20 token used within the Verify platform. “

Buying and Selling Verify

Verify can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Token Store, YoBit and EtherDelta. It is not possible to purchase Verify directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Verify must first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Verify using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Ratings for Verify Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verify and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.