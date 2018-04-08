Verition Fund Management LLC Invests $415,000 in ABM Industries, Inc. (NYSE:ABM)

Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in ABM Industries, Inc. (NYSE:ABM) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 11,012 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $415,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ABM. Fusion Family Wealth LLC bought a new position in ABM Industries in the fourth quarter worth about $158,000. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL bought a new position in ABM Industries in the third quarter worth about $200,000. Centiva Capital LP bought a new position in ABM Industries in the fourth quarter worth about $239,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new position in ABM Industries in the fourth quarter worth about $265,000. Finally, Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in ABM Industries by 22.8% in the fourth quarter. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC now owns 7,700 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $291,000 after acquiring an additional 1,428 shares during the last quarter. 98.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ABM. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ABM Industries from a “buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 20th. Robert W. Baird set a $40.00 target price on shares of ABM Industries and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, March 17th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of ABM Industries from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, December 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.75.

Shares of NYSE ABM opened at $32.63 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2,198.90, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.65 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. ABM Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $32.34 and a 52-week high of $45.12.

ABM Industries (NYSE:ABM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 6th. The business services provider reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.59 billion. ABM Industries had a net margin of 1.55% and a return on equity of 8.33%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.38 EPS. analysts anticipate that ABM Industries, Inc. will post 1.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.175 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 4th. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.15%. ABM Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.00%.

In other news, Director Linda Chavez sold 2,103 shares of ABM Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.89, for a total transaction of $81,785.67. Following the sale, the director now owns 16,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $643,901.73. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

About ABM Industries

ABM Industries Incorporated is a provider of integrated facility solutions. The Company operates through five segments: Janitorial, Facility Services, Parking, Building & Energy Solutions, and other. Its Janitorial segment provides a range of cleaning services for commercial office buildings, data centers, educational institutions, government buildings, health facilities, industrial buildings, retail stores, sport event facilities and transportation hubs.

