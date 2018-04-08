Verition Fund Management LLC Invests $428,000 in Southern Copper Corp (NYSE:SCCO)

Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in Southern Copper Corp (NYSE:SCCO) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 9,022 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $428,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SCCO. Nationwide Fund Advisors acquired a new position in Southern Copper during the 3rd quarter worth $4,589,000. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in Southern Copper by 23.9% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 20,911 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $831,000 after purchasing an additional 4,038 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Southern Copper by 11.8% during the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,952 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $515,000 after purchasing an additional 1,363 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in Southern Copper by 32.9% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 5,141 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $204,000 after purchasing an additional 1,274 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in Southern Copper by 232.9% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 33,618 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,336,000 after purchasing an additional 23,518 shares in the last quarter. 6.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Bonilla Luis Miguel Palomino sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.30, for a total value of $31,380.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $293,612.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SCCO opened at $54.72 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $43,359.14, a PE ratio of 54.72 and a beta of 0.47. Southern Copper Corp has a 1 year low of $32.63 and a 1 year high of $56.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

Several research analysts recently commented on SCCO shares. Santander raised Southern Copper from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised Southern Copper from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $57.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. UBS cut Southern Copper from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $48.00 to $50.50 in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Southern Copper in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $53.00 price objective (up from $48.00) on shares of Southern Copper in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.56.

Southern Copper Company Profile

Southern Copper Corporation is an integrated copper producer. It produces copper and, in the production process, obtains several by-products, including molybdenum, silver, zinc, sulfuric acid and other metals. Its segments include the Peruvian operations, the Mexican open-pit operations and the Mexican underground mining operations segment identified as the IMMSA unit.

