Verizon Communications (VZ) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.59 on May 1st

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, March 6th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.59 per share by the cell phone carrier on Tuesday, May 1st. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.97%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 9th.

Verizon Communications has increased its dividend payment by an average of 2.8% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 11 consecutive years. Verizon Communications has a payout ratio of 62.6% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Verizon Communications to earn $4.68 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.36 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 50.4%.

Shares of NYSE:VZ opened at $47.48 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $195,995.72, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.64. Verizon Communications has a 12-month low of $42.80 and a 12-month high of $54.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The cell phone carrier reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $33.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.20 billion. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 23.88% and a return on equity of 48.97%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.86 EPS. research analysts anticipate that Verizon Communications will post 4.54 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on VZ. Scotiabank upgraded Verizon Communications from a “sector perform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Scotia Howard Weill upgraded Verizon Communications from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Verizon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Vetr cut Verizon Communications from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.49 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 3rd. Finally, Moffett Nathanson cut Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Verizon Communications currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.24.

In related news, SVP Anthony T. Skiadas sold 6,967 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.80, for a total transaction of $346,956.60. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 16,059 shares in the company, valued at $799,738.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Verizon Communications by 6.4% during the second quarter. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC now owns 68,182 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $3,274,000 after purchasing an additional 4,086 shares during the period. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc bought a new stake in Verizon Communications during the second quarter valued at about $156,000. Auxier Asset Management grew its holdings in Verizon Communications by 6.0% during the second quarter. Auxier Asset Management now owns 45,189 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $2,018,000 after purchasing an additional 2,550 shares during the period. Keel Point LLC grew its holdings in Verizon Communications by 0.6% during the second quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 12,359 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $552,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Verizon Communications by 5.0% during the second quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 84,396 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $3,772,000 after purchasing an additional 3,986 shares during the period. 64.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Verizon Communications Company Profile

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies worldwide. The company's Wireless segment provides wireless voice and data services; Internet access on various notebook computers and tablets; multimedia, business-focused, and location-based services, as well as international travel services; and network access services to deliver various Internet of Things products and services.

