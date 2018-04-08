N+1 Singer Increases Verona Pharma (LON:VRP) Price Target to GBX 348

Verona Pharma (LON:VRP) had its price objective lifted by research analysts at N+1 Singer from GBX 327 ($4.59) to GBX 348 ($4.88) in a research note issued on Wednesday, March 21st. The firm presently has a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. N+1 Singer’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 98.86% from the stock’s previous close.

LON VRP remained flat at $GBX 175 ($2.46) during trading hours on Wednesday. The company had a trading volume of 16,971 shares, compared to its average volume of 49,797. Verona Pharma has a 52 week low of GBX 100 ($1.40) and a 52 week high of GBX 189 ($2.65).

Verona Pharma (LON:VRP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported GBX (23.40) (($0.33)) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of GBX (26.10) (($0.37)) by GBX 2.70 ($0.04).

Verona Pharma Company Profile

Verona Pharma plc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapeutics to treat respiratory diseases. The company's product candidate is RPL554, an inhaled dual inhibitor of the enzymes phosphodiesterase 3 and 4, which has completed Phase I and IIa clinical trials that acts as a bronchodilator and an anti-inflammatory agent for the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease and cystic fibrosis.

