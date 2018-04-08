Verona Pharma (VRP) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Jefferies Group

Verona Pharma (LON:VRP)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at Jefferies Group in a research report issued on Friday.

Separately, N+1 Singer boosted their target price on Verona Pharma from GBX 327 ($4.59) to GBX 348 ($4.88) and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 21st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 134.20 ($1.88).

Shares of LON VRP opened at GBX 175 ($2.46) on Friday. Verona Pharma has a 12 month low of GBX 100 ($1.40) and a 12 month high of GBX 189 ($2.65).

Verona Pharma (LON:VRP) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported GBX (23.40) (($0.33)) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of GBX (26.10) (($0.37)) by GBX 2.70 ($0.04).

About Verona Pharma

Verona Pharma plc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapeutics to treat respiratory diseases. The company's product candidate is RPL554, an inhaled dual inhibitor of the enzymes phosphodiesterase 3 and 4, which has completed Phase I and IIa clinical trials that acts as a bronchodilator and an anti-inflammatory agent for the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease and cystic fibrosis.

