Veros (VRS) Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $617.00

Veros (CURRENCY:VRS) traded 5.4% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on March 24th. Veros has a market capitalization of $29,367.00 and $617.00 worth of Veros was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Veros has traded 10.9% higher against the US dollar. One Veros token can currently be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including C-CEX and Livecoin.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Ripple (XRP) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00007028 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002899 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47.27 or 0.00674752 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00014481 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0379 or 0.00000541 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014261 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.36 or 0.00176471 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00035790 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.55 or 0.00050688 BTC.

Walton (WTC) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00246724 BTC.

Veros Profile

Veros’ genesis date was November 1st, 2016. Veros’ total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 486,609,040 tokens. The official website for Veros is veros.pro. Veros’ official Twitter account is @Veros_currency.

Veros Token Trading

Veros can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin and C-CEX. It is not possible to purchase Veros directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Veros must first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Veros using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

