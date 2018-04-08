LPL Financial LLC Grows Stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals (VRTX)

LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) by 15.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 43,026 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 5,887 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $6,448,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 337.6% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 792 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 611 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 153.5% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 991 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $149,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. FNY Managed Accounts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth $162,000. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA purchased a new stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $184,000. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $184,000. 94.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Vertex Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Jeffrey M. Leiden sold 99,563 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.99, for a total value of $15,630,395.37. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 176,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,747,511.53. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Stuart A. Arbuckle sold 4,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.00, for a total transaction of $675,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,346,118. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 344,147 shares of company stock valued at $55,123,669. 1.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays raised their price objective on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. TheStreet upgraded shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, March 2nd. HC Wainwright reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $103.00 target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, January 21st. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the stock. Vertex Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $183.96.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $154.25 on Friday. Vertex Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $111.32 and a twelve month high of $178.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a current ratio of 3.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $40,028.61, a PE ratio of 192.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.49.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The pharmaceutical company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $651.63 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $592.49 million. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 10.59% and a return on equity of 11.02%. The firm’s revenue was up 42.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.35 EPS. equities analysts forecast that Vertex Pharmaceuticals will post 1.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, January 31st that allows the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the pharmaceutical company to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

About Vertex Pharmaceuticals

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, develops medicines for serious diseases. The company focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for the treatment of cystic fibrosis (CF) and advancing its research and development programs. It markets ORKAMBI (lumacaftor in combination with ivacaftor) to treat patients with CF 12 years of age and older who are homozygous for the F508del mutation in their cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator (CFTR) gene; KALYDECO (ivacaftor) for the treatment of patients with CF who have specific mutations in their CFTR gene, including the G551D mutation; and SYMDEKO (tezacaftor in combination with ivacaftor) to treat patients with CF 12 years of age and older who are F508del homozygous or who have 1 mutation that is responsive to tezacaftor/ivacaftor.

