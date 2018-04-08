Vesuvius (LON:VSVS) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by HSBC

Vesuvius (LON:VSVS)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reissued by stock analysts at HSBC in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 28th. They presently have a GBX 675 ($9.48) target price on the stock. HSBC’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 18.63% from the stock’s current price.

VSVS has been the topic of several other reports. Barclays lifted their price objective on Vesuvius from GBX 535 ($7.51) to GBX 580 ($8.14) and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 2nd. Jefferies Group boosted their price target on Vesuvius from GBX 705 ($9.90) to GBX 725 ($10.18) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 19th. Investec boosted their price target on Vesuvius from GBX 580 ($8.14) to GBX 650 ($9.12) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 2nd. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 605 ($8.49) target price on shares of Vesuvius in a research report on Wednesday, March 14th. Finally, Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 740 ($10.39) target price on shares of Vesuvius in a research report on Friday, March 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Vesuvius has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 670.42 ($9.41).

Shares of LON VSVS opened at GBX 569 ($7.99) on Wednesday. Vesuvius has a 1-year low of GBX 503.50 ($7.07) and a 1-year high of GBX 643.50 ($9.03).

Vesuvius (LON:VSVS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 1st. The company reported GBX 40.70 ($0.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of GBX 38.10 ($0.53) by GBX 2.60 ($0.04). The firm had revenue of GBX 168.39 billion for the quarter.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This story was first reported by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this story on another publication, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of U.S. & international trademark and copyright laws. The original version of this story can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/08/vesuvius-vsvs-earns-hold-rating-from-hsbc-updated.html.

Vesuvius Company Profile

Vesuvius plc provides engineering services and solutions to steel and foundry industries worldwide. It operates in two segments, Steel and Foundry. The company offers foundry consumables and equipment, including binders, melt shop refractories, coatings, filtration and gating systems, metallurgical and pouring control systems, feeding systems, die dressings and coatings, melt treatment products, crucibles, and ceramics for iron, steel, and nonferrous foundries.

Receive News & Ratings for Vesuvius Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vesuvius and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.