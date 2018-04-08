Nvidia (NASDAQ:NVDA) Stock Rating Lowered by Vetr

Nvidia (NASDAQ:NVDA) was downgraded by analysts at Vetr from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, March 20th. They presently have a $277.06 target price on the computer hardware maker’s stock. Vetr‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 29.32% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. BidaskClub upgraded Nvidia from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Susquehanna Bancshares restated a “neutral” rating and set a $200.00 price target (up from $185.00) on shares of Nvidia in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Nvidia from $184.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank raised their price target on Nvidia from $205.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Nvidia from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $262.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Nvidia presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $217.16.

NVDA stock opened at $214.25 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 7.34, a current ratio of 8.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a market capitalization of $133,934.91, a PE ratio of 45.88, a P/E/G ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 1.51. Nvidia has a 1 year low of $95.49 and a 1 year high of $254.50.

Nvidia (NASDAQ:NVDA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.56. The business had revenue of $2.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.67 billion. Nvidia had a return on equity of 45.02% and a net margin of 31.36%. The business’s revenue was up 34.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.13 earnings per share. equities research analysts predict that Nvidia will post 6.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Mark L. Perry sold 17,307 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.93, for a total transaction of $3,944,784.51. Following the transaction, the director now owns 30,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,011,582.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Persis Drell sold 5,141 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.73, for a total value of $1,134,772.93. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,963 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,627,162.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 94,959 shares of company stock worth $22,692,182. Corporate insiders own 5.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Chemical Bank boosted its holdings in Nvidia by 12.7% in the 4th quarter. Chemical Bank now owns 4,868 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $941,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Nvidia by 12.1% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 115,631 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $22,375,000 after purchasing an additional 12,443 shares in the last quarter. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in Nvidia in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $241,000. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB boosted its holdings in Nvidia by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 111,217 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $21,520,000 after purchasing an additional 7,854 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its holdings in Nvidia by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 419,071 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $81,090,000 after purchasing an additional 18,151 shares in the last quarter. 66.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Nvidia Company Profile

NVIDIA Corporation operates as a visual computing company worldwide. It operates through two segments, GPU and Tegra Processor. The GPU segment offers processors, which include GeForce for PC gaming and mainstream PCs; GeForce NOW for cloud-based game-streaming service; Quadro for design professionals working in computer-aided design, video editing, special effects, and other creative applications; Tesla for AI utilizing deep learning, accelerated computing, and general purpose computing; GRID provides power of NVIDIA graphics through the cloud and datacenters; DGX for AI scientists, researchers, and developers; and cryptocurrency-specific graphics processing units.

