Viacoin Market Capitalization Tops $31.31 Million (CRYPTO:VIA)

Viacoin (CURRENCY:VIA) traded 4.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on April 1st. One Viacoin coin can currently be purchased for about $1.36 or 0.00019320 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including YoBit, LiteBit.eu, Poloniex and Bittrex. Viacoin has a market capitalization of $31.31 million and approximately $1.59 million worth of Viacoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Viacoin has traded 12.6% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $118.87 or 0.01687780 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0676 or 0.00000960 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00007397 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000041 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00003991 BTC.

Matrix AI Network (MAN) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00008204 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00004613 BTC.

GameCredits (GAME) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00015825 BTC.

CyberMiles (CMT) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0785 or 0.00001115 BTC.

BridgeCoin (BCO) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.60 or 0.00022762 BTC.

About Viacoin

Viacoin (VIA) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on July 17th, 2014. Viacoin’s total supply is 23,012,564 coins. Viacoin’s official website is viacoin.org. The Reddit community for Viacoin is /r/viacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Viacoin’s official Twitter account is @viacoin.

According to CryptoCompare, “Viacoin is a digital currency similar to Bitcoin that allows the creation of applications on top of the Viacoin blockchain in a similar way that email and web are built on top of the internet protocol. This allows the building of fully decentralized exchanges, issuing of new currencies, asset tracking, betting, digital voting, reputation management and even form the basis of fully decentralized market places. Our protocol for this will be called ClearingHouse. “

Buying and Selling Viacoin

Viacoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: LiteBit.eu, Poloniex, Coinroom, Bittrex and YoBit. It is not currently possible to purchase Viacoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Viacoin must first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Viacoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

