Rhumbline Advisers Has $846,000 Stake in Vicor Co. (VICR)

Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in Vicor Co. (NASDAQ:VICR) by 16.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,479 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,859 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned approximately 0.10% of Vicor worth $846,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new position in Vicor during the fourth quarter valued at $572,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Vicor by 32.1% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 25,928 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $542,000 after acquiring an additional 6,306 shares during the period. Cadence Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vicor by 40.7% in the fourth quarter. Cadence Capital Management LLC now owns 86,946 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,817,000 after acquiring an additional 25,156 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of Vicor by 72.9% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,151 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $192,000 after acquiring an additional 3,436 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vicor by 12.1% in the third quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 32,162 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $759,000 after acquiring an additional 3,470 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 25.05% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:VICR opened at $27.80 on Friday. Vicor Co. has a 12 month low of $15.50 and a 12 month high of $29.25.

Vicor (NASDAQ:VICR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The electronics maker reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter. Vicor had a negative return on equity of 0.55% and a net margin of 0.07%. The company had revenue of $58.77 million for the quarter.

Separately, BidaskClub raised Vicor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 3rd.

In other news, VP Richard J. Nagel, Jr. sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.97, for a total transaction of $67,425.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $67,425. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 38.90% of the company’s stock.

Vicor Company Profile

Vicor Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and markets modular power components and power systems for converting, regulating, and controlling electric current worldwide. It operates through three segments: Brick Business Unit, VI Chip, and Picor. The company offers modular direct current (DC)-DC converters, open-frame intermediate bus converters, and complementary components; high density zero voltage soft switching DC-DC converters; configurable products; and custom power systems.

