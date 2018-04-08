Vident Investment Advisory LLC Purchases 8,173 Shares of Halliburton (NYSE:HAL)

Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) by 167.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,057 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,173 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Halliburton were worth $638,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of HAL. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in Halliburton by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 2,690,214 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $123,831,000 after buying an additional 20,200 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its position in Halliburton by 22.0% in the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 21,251 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $978,000 after buying an additional 3,838 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Halliburton in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $184,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its position in Halliburton by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 50,577 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $2,328,000 after buying an additional 2,304 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its position in Halliburton by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 59,647 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $2,745,000 after buying an additional 3,399 shares during the period. 80.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on HAL. Zacks Investment Research cut Halliburton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 14th. ValuEngine cut Halliburton from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 8th. Atlantic Securities upgraded Halliburton from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Jefferies Group set a $62.00 price objective on Halliburton and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Bank of America cut Halliburton from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.70.

Halliburton stock opened at $47.00 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $41,715.70, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.06. Halliburton has a 52 week low of $38.18 and a 52 week high of $57.86.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 22nd. The oilfield services company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.07. Halliburton had a positive return on equity of 11.95% and a negative net margin of 2.25%. The business had revenue of $5.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.63 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.04 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.7% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts anticipate that Halliburton will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 7th were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 6th. Halliburton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.02%.

In related news, VP Anne L. Beaty sold 2,937 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.57, for a total value of $151,461.09. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 60,839 shares in the company, valued at $3,137,467.23. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Eric Carre sold 28,024 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.71, for a total value of $1,449,121.04. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 173,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,985,491.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 103,856 shares of company stock worth $5,609,578 in the last ninety days. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Halliburton

Halliburton Company provides a range of services and products to oil and natural gas companies worldwide. The company's Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services, including stimulation and sand control services; and cementing services, such as bonding the well, well casing, and casing equipment.

