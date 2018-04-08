Vident Investment Advisory LLC Reduces Position in C. H. Robinson (CHRW)

Vident Investment Advisory LLC trimmed its position in shares of C. H. Robinson (NASDAQ:CHRW) by 24.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,836 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 2,478 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in C. H. Robinson were worth $698,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in shares of C. H. Robinson by 603.6% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,486,481 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $132,430,000 after purchasing an additional 1,275,215 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in shares of C. H. Robinson by 5.6% in the third quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 9,166,834 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $697,596,000 after purchasing an additional 488,372 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of C. H. Robinson in the third quarter valued at $30,055,000. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of C. H. Robinson by 140.1% in the fourth quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC now owns 652,775 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $58,156,000 after purchasing an additional 380,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of C. H. Robinson in the fourth quarter valued at $25,483,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.49% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on CHRW. BidaskClub downgraded shares of C. H. Robinson from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of C. H. Robinson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $103.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 3rd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of C. H. Robinson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 2nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of C. H. Robinson from $70.00 to $68.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of C. H. Robinson from $87.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. C. H. Robinson currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $82.41.

CHRW opened at $90.48 on Friday. C. H. Robinson has a twelve month low of $63.41 and a twelve month high of $100.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The stock has a market cap of $13,093.64, a P/E ratio of 26.81, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.41.

C. H. Robinson (NASDAQ:CHRW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The transportation company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.14. C. H. Robinson had a net margin of 3.40% and a return on equity of 36.28%. The business had revenue of $3.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.69 billion. analysts anticipate that C. H. Robinson will post 4.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 30th. Investors of record on Friday, March 2nd were given a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 1st. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.03%. C. H. Robinson’s dividend payout ratio is 52.87%.

In other news, insider James Lemke sold 4,346 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.75, for a total value of $403,091.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO John Wiehoff sold 13,946 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.08, for a total transaction of $1,284,147.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 29,248 shares of company stock valued at $2,704,578 in the last ninety days. 0.85% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

C. H. Robinson Company Profile

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc, a third party logistics company, provides freight transportation services and logistics solutions to companies in various industries worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North American Surface Transportation, Global Forwarding, and Robinson Fresh. It offers transportation and logistics services, such as truckload; less than truckload transportation which include the shipment of single or multiple pallets of freight; intermodal transportation, which is shipment service of freight in trailers or containers by a combination of truck and rail; and non-vessel ocean common carrier or freight forwarding services, as well as organizes air shipments and provides door-to-door services.

