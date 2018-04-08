Vident Investment Advisory LLC Reduces Position in United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS)

Vident Investment Advisory LLC reduced its stake in United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) by 20.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,869 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,527 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $700,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UPS. Ark Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 85.1% in the second quarter. Ark Investment Management LLC now owns 3,695 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $409,000 after acquiring an additional 1,699 shares in the last quarter. Guardian Capital Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 56.4% in the second quarter. Guardian Capital Advisors LP now owns 3,565 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $396,000 after acquiring an additional 1,285 shares in the last quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. acquired a new position in shares of United Parcel Service in the second quarter valued at about $1,154,000. Sun Life Financial INC grew its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 31,862.5% in the second quarter. Sun Life Financial INC now owns 12,785 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,416,000 after acquiring an additional 12,745 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guardian Capital LP grew its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 47.3% in the second quarter. Guardian Capital LP now owns 8,033 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $888,000 after acquiring an additional 2,581 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.06% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on UPS shares. Vetr upgraded shares of United Parcel Service from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $116.85 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 26th. Knight Equity restated a “buy” rating and issued a $135.00 price target (down from $145.00) on shares of United Parcel Service in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Deutsche Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a $145.00 price target (up from $135.00) on shares of United Parcel Service in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on shares of United Parcel Service in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $137.00 price objective on shares of United Parcel Service in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $125.21.

UPS stock opened at $105.33 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $92,347.68, a PE ratio of 17.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.69, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.22. United Parcel Service has a 12 month low of $101.45 and a 12 month high of $135.53.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The transportation company reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $18.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.20 billion. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 7.45% and a return on equity of 477.77%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.63 earnings per share. analysts anticipate that United Parcel Service will post 7.23 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Teri P. Mcclure sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.80, for a total value of $480,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About United Parcel Service

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, specialized transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

