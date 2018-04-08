Vident Investment Advisory LLC Acquires New Holdings in Immunomedics (NASDAQ:IMMU)

Vident Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Immunomedics (NASDAQ:IMMU) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 44,843 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $725,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of Immunomedics by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 156,650 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,190,000 after acquiring an additional 6,400 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of Immunomedics by 25.3% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 130,325 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,822,000 after acquiring an additional 26,325 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Immunomedics by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 681,419 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $9,527,000 after acquiring an additional 53,284 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Immunomedics by 27.2% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 26,350 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $368,000 after acquiring an additional 5,631 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Immunomedics by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 68,533 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $958,000 after acquiring an additional 5,125 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.51% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub lowered shares of Immunomedics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 17th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Immunomedics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 5th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Immunomedics from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Immunomedics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 17th. Finally, Jefferies Group increased their price target on shares of Immunomedics from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.00.

In other Immunomedics news, Director David M. Goldenberg sold 17,729 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.09, for a total transaction of $302,988.61. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,774,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,322,530.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director David M. Goldenberg sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.24, for a total transaction of $689,600.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,774,285 shares in the company, valued at $30,588,673.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 77,729 shares of company stock worth $1,342,589. Insiders own 14.80% of the company’s stock.

IMMU opened at $13.94 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2,425.27, a P/E ratio of -17.21 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.26. Immunomedics has a fifty-two week low of $5.00 and a fifty-two week high of $18.93.

Immunomedics (NASDAQ:IMMU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $0.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.90 million. analysts predict that Immunomedics will post -0.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Immunomedics Profile

Immunomedics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of monoclonal antibody-based products for the targeted treatment of cancer, autoimmune disorders, and other diseases. The company engages in developing antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) products comprising IMMU-132, an ADC that contains SN-38, which is in Phase II trials used for the treatment of patients with metastatic triple-negative breast cancer, and small-cell and non-small-cell lung cancers; IMMU-130, an anti-CEACAN5-SN-38 ADC that is in Phase II trials for the treatment of solid tumors and metastatic colorectal cancer; and IMMU-140 that targets HLA-DR for the potential treatment of liquid cancers.

