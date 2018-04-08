Casa Systems (CASA) vs. Videocon d2h (NASDAQ:VDTH) Head-To-Head Comparison

Videocon d2h (NASDAQ: VDTH) and Casa Systems (NASDAQ:CASA) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings, risk and dividends.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

31.0% of Videocon d2h shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 54.3% of Casa Systems shares are owned by institutional investors. 64.4% of Casa Systems shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Videocon d2h and Casa Systems, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Videocon d2h 0 0 0 0 N/A Casa Systems 0 2 5 0 2.71

Casa Systems has a consensus price target of $24.50, indicating a potential downside of 10.94%. Given Casa Systems’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Casa Systems is more favorable than Videocon d2h.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Videocon d2h and Casa Systems’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Videocon d2h $458.00 million 1.89 $4.53 million N/A N/A Casa Systems $351.58 million 6.38 $88.50 million $0.79 34.82

Casa Systems has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Videocon d2h.

Profitability

This table compares Videocon d2h and Casa Systems’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Videocon d2h 1.27% 5.19% 0.96% Casa Systems N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Casa Systems beats Videocon d2h on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Videocon d2h Company Profile

Videocon d2h Limited provides direct-to-home subscription television services to subscribers under the Videocon d2h brand in India. The company distributes various digital television channels, and allied video and audio services to subscribers through direct satellite feeds. It offers subscribers with an access to approximately 650 national and international channels and services, including 62 high definition channels and 42 audio and video services. The company provides its services through a network of distributors and direct dealers, as well as sub-dealers and recharge counters. As of March 31, 2017, it had 15.12 million gross subscribers. In addition, Videocon d2h Limited sells advertising on its home channel. The company was formerly known as Bharat Business Channel Limited and changed its name to Videocon d2h Limited in July 2014. Videocon d2h Limited was incorporated in 2002 and is based in Mumbai, India.

Casa Systems Company Profile

Casa Systems, Inc. provides software-centric broadband products in North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia-Pacific. The company offers converged cable access platform solutions that allow cable service providers to deliver voice, video, and data services over a single platform at multi-gigabit speeds. It also provides solutions for next-generation distributed and virtualized architectures in cable operator, fixed telecom, and wireless networks. The company was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Andover, Massachusetts.

