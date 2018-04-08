Village Super Market (VLGEA) Receives Daily Media Sentiment Rating of 0.18

News headlines about Village Super Market (NASDAQ:VLGEA) have trended somewhat positive recently, according to Accern Sentiment Analysis. The research firm scores the sentiment of news coverage by reviewing more than twenty million news and blog sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Village Super Market earned a daily sentiment score of 0.18 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news stories about the company an impact score of 46.7988259902042 out of 100, meaning that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the immediate future.

Village Super Market stock traded up $0.49 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $27.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 37,009 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,910. The company has a market cap of $382.19, a P/E ratio of 13.85 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Village Super Market has a 52-week low of $21.95 and a 52-week high of $27.49.

Village Super Market (NASDAQ:VLGEA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 7th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $417.38 million during the quarter. Village Super Market had a return on equity of 9.63% and a net margin of 1.58%.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 5th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 4th.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on VLGEA shares. ValuEngine downgraded Village Super Market from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 2nd. BidaskClub raised Village Super Market from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th.

In other news, EVP John Sumas sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.83, for a total transaction of $166,810.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 118,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,831,123.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Orden John L. Van sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.25, for a total value of $39,375.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 18,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $476,122.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 9,100 shares of company stock valued at $222,085. Company insiders own 40.12% of the company’s stock.

About Village Super Market

Village Super Market, Inc operates a chain of supermarkets in the United States. Its stores feature specialty departments, such as an on-site bakery, an expanded delicatessen, various natural and organic foods, ethnic and international foods, prepared foods, and pharmacies. The company operates a chain of 29 ShopRite supermarkets, including 18 located in northern New Jersey, 8 located in southern New Jersey, 2 located in Maryland, and 1 located in northeastern Pennsylvania.

