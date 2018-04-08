Virtu Financial LLC Acquires Shares of 83,105 Navios Maritime Partners L.P. (NYSE:NMM)

Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Navios Maritime Partners L.P. (NYSE:NMM) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 83,105 shares of the shipping company’s stock, valued at approximately $196,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned about 0.06% of Navios Maritime Partners at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NMM. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Navios Maritime Partners in the third quarter worth $320,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Navios Maritime Partners by 17.6% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,516,136 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $3,184,000 after purchasing an additional 226,982 shares during the period. Finally, Concourse Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Navios Maritime Partners during the fourth quarter valued at $208,000. Institutional investors own 16.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NMM stock opened at $1.64 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company has a market capitalization of $286.58, a P/E ratio of 10.25 and a beta of 1.49. Navios Maritime Partners L.P. has a twelve month low of $1.45 and a twelve month high of $2.62.

Navios Maritime Partners (NYSE:NMM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The shipping company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.04. Navios Maritime Partners had a positive return on equity of 2.77% and a negative net margin of 7.13%. The company had revenue of $59.27 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.86 million. research analysts forecast that Navios Maritime Partners L.P. will post 0.17 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 10th will be paid a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.88%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 9th.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on NMM. Zacks Investment Research cut Navios Maritime Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Jefferies Group set a $3.00 price target on Navios Maritime Partners and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase lowered Navios Maritime Partners from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Navios Maritime Partners currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2.44.

Navios Maritime Partners Company Profile

Navios Maritime Partners L.P. is an international owner and operator of dry cargo and container vessels. The Company is engaged in the seaborne transportation services of a range of dry cargo commodities, including iron ore, coal, grain and fertilizer, and also containers, chartering its vessels under medium to long-term charters.

