Virtu Financial LLC Acquires Shares of 12,802 Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust (CEF)

Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:CEF) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 12,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $172,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CEF. Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust by 9.1% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 209,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,653,000 after purchasing an additional 17,511 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust by 108.7% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 64,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $833,000 after acquiring an additional 33,526 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 928,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,443,000 after purchasing an additional 29,837 shares in the last quarter. Athena Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust by 112.5% during the 3rd quarter. Athena Capital Advisors LLC now owns 78,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $993,000 after purchasing an additional 41,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its stake in shares of Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 2,086,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,959,000 after purchasing an additional 52,807 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of CEF stock opened at $13.33 on Friday. Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust has a twelve month low of $11.72 and a twelve month high of $13.88.

Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust Company Profile

Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust, formerly Central Fund of Canada Limited (Central Fund) is an investment holding company. The Company’s investment objective is to provide a secure, convenient, low-cost, exchange tradable investment alternative for investors interested in holding an investment in gold and silver bullion for long-term appreciation.

