Virtu Financial LLC Invests $191,000 in Syros Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SYRS)

Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SYRS) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 19,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $191,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned 0.06% of Syros Pharmaceuticals as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth about $133,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth about $149,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals by 11,253.8% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 10,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,000 after buying an additional 10,466 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals by 171.5% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 21,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,000 after buying an additional 13,814 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals by 167.9% in the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 13,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,000 after buying an additional 8,399 shares in the last quarter. 49.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. BidaskClub lowered shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. HC Wainwright restated a “hold” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, March 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Oppenheimer set a $28.00 target price on shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. Finally, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $13.00 target price (up from $11.00) on shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, March 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Syros Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.13.

In related news, Director Srinivas Akkaraju acquired 209,424 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 31st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $9.55 per share, for a total transaction of $1,999,999.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 33.60% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:SYRS opened at $12.43 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $399.20, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.84 and a beta of -2.83. Syros Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $6.30 and a 12-month high of $24.38.

Syros Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SYRS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 12th. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.57) by ($0.01). equities research analysts predict that Syros Pharmaceuticals will post -2.22 earnings per share for the current year.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “Virtu Financial LLC Invests $191,000 in Syros Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SYRS)” was originally published by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this report on another website, it was stolen and republished in violation of US and international copyright laws. The legal version of this report can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/08/virtu-financial-llc-invests-191000-in-syros-pharmaceuticals-syrs-stock-updated-updated.html.

Syros Pharmaceuticals Profile

Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. The Company offers a gene control platform designed to analyze the unexploited region of deoxyribonucleic acid (DNA) in human disease tissue to identify and drug targets linked to genomically defined patient populations. The Company is focused on developing treatments for cancer and immune-mediated diseases and is building a pipeline of gene control medicines.

Receive News & Ratings for Syros Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Syros Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.